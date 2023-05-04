KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in JD.com were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,743,902. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.45.

JD.com Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. UBS Group cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BOCOM International downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.