KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 201 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.95. 34,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,967. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.