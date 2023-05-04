Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 333 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.36. The company had a trading volume of 469,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,354. The firm has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,420 shares of company stock valued at $87,168,483 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

