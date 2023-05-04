Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA comprises 4.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $12,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $2,104,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 134,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 40,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Pareto Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.14.

EQNR stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 2,537,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,671. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 50.09% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.72%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

