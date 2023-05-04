Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $7 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 20,160 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $151,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 94,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 58,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.84.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.7 %

CVS traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.21. 4,588,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,059,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

