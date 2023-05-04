Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.9% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.20. 1,652,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

