Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $313,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.37. 1,891,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.65. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $106.33.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.