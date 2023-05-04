KeyCorp Comments on Starbucks Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Starbucks Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.85.

Shares of SBUX opened at $103.96 on Thursday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

