Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 141.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 167.0%.

KRP opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $983.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.79 million. Analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,293.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $719,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 54,641 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 55.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 119,359 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Robert Ravnaas, R. Davis Ravnaas, Brett G. Taylor on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

