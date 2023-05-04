Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Raised by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after buying an additional 60,332 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.1 %

KMB stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.45. 718,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,119. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.