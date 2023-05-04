Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $29.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $20.19 on Friday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -444.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 176.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Articles

