Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 11.8% in the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 950,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1,307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 870,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 808,751 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 47.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 50.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31,988 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PHG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 206,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,813. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.36. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is -31.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.50 ($20.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.68) to €16.00 ($17.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

