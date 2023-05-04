Koppers (KOP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Koppers has set its FY23 guidance at approx $4.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.40-$4.40 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Koppers had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Koppers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. Koppers has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $666.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KOP shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Koppers to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 50.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

