Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.83-$2.91 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.80. 5,929,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,640,158. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,224,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,795,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.77.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

