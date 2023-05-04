Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Down 6.6% in April

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 339.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,395. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

