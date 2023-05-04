L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for L.B. Foster in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

FSTR stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.98. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

