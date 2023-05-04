La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1815 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. La-Z-Boy has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of LZB opened at $27.65 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.12.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,109,000 after buying an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,678,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LZB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

