Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.93 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$5.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.83.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $12.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 275.18 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $99.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average is $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $187,803.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,996,000 after buying an additional 133,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $45,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

