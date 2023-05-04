Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.90 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE:LEG opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after acquiring an additional 406,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,791,000 after acquiring an additional 265,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,877,000 after acquiring an additional 81,593 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

