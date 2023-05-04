LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $116.67 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $126.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LGIH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $1,456,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,165.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 13,950 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $1,456,240.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,165.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,210 shares of company stock worth $8,999,462 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LGI Homes by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

