Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.93. Life Storage also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.70-$1.74 EPS.

Life Storage Stock Down 2.4 %

LSI traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.19. 1,643,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.64. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 113.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

