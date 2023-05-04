LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Shares Sold by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,999 shares during the period. LifeMD comprises 0.5% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 3.44% of LifeMD worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 43.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 852,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 260,058 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 558,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 149,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.31. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

