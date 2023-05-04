Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $207.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.08 million. On average, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of LCUT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,570. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -58.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCUT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Further Reading

