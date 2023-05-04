Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a P/E ratio of 100.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,394,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,578.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,394,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,578.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,000 shares of company stock worth $1,006,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

