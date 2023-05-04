Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.06

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$17.06 and last traded at C$17.30, with a volume of 549896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

