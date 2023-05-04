Lincoln National Corp Buys 32,850 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.14% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 461.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 38.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 121,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,252. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.