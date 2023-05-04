Lincoln National Corp Has $3.19 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PJUN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.56. 73,774 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

