Lincoln National Corp Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,241 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.17. 552,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,098,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $405.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

