Lincoln National Corp Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $374.64. 546,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.70.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

