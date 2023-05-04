Lincoln National Corp Purchases 166 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $76.65. 9,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.72. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $82.06.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

