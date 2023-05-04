Lincoln National Corp Purchases 81,032 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,032 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 321,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 185,303 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.17. 32,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,384. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.