Lincoln National Corp Sells 4,932 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.35.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 914,703 shares of company stock worth $327,588,004. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $430.25. 681,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,522. The stock has a market cap of $408.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.00 and a twelve month high of $434.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

