Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.0% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Linde by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $359.62. The company had a trading volume of 393,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,291. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.