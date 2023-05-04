Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $0.94

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Lisk has a total market cap of $133.22 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00003269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004226 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001038 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001067 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,071,481 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

