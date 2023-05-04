Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $607-$633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.26 million.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS traded up $20.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.50. 215,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,821. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.63 and its 200 day moving average is $244.12. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.20.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,318 shares of company stock worth $609,797. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

