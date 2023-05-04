Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,069,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.91.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 118.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.