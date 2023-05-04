Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 56 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYG. StockNews.com upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,370,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,114,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 197,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

