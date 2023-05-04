Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.446 per share on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

TSE L opened at C$124.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$121.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$105.57 and a 52-week high of C$129.25.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.72 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 7.7090139 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

L has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$145.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.94.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$591,725.00. In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.10, for a total transaction of C$1,405,449.80. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$591,725.00. Insiders own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.