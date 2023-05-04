Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

UNH traded down $5.16 on Thursday, reaching $484.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.09 and its 200 day moving average is $505.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $451.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

