Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Invests $254,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 84,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.