Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total value of $1,020,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,408 shares of company stock worth $14,787,789. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.72. 485,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,936. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $294.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

