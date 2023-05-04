Lockheed Martin Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $26.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $26.67 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.75 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE LMT opened at $453.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $478.31 and a 200-day moving average of $474.03. The company has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

