London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,500 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 878,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,000 ($112.44) to GBX 8,800 ($109.95) in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $26.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2042 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.08.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

