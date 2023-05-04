Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Lonza Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Lonza Group Trading Up 5.2 %

LZAGY stock opened at $65.41 on Thursday. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.50.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, Capsule and Health Ingredients, and Corporate. The Biologics segment serves as contract development and manufacturing partner for biopharmaceuticals, catering customers for all clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle.

