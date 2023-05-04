Loop Capital Cuts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $40.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

MXL opened at $24.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $290.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,060,000 after acquiring an additional 161,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MaxLinear by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,870,000 after purchasing an additional 173,826 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,722,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,811,000 after acquiring an additional 194,477 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

