Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.50) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Lords Group Trading Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of LON LORD opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.87. The stock has a market cap of £117.82 million and a P/E ratio of 1,812.50. Lords Group Trading has a 1 year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Lords Group Trading Company Profile
