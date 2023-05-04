Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.50) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Lords Group Trading Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of LON LORD opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.87. The stock has a market cap of £117.82 million and a P/E ratio of 1,812.50. Lords Group Trading has a 1 year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

