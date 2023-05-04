Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Announces Earnings Results

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,150. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $77.59.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 798,267 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,576,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.