Lucira Health (LHDXQ) and Its Peers Critical Review

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lucira Health to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lucira Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health Competitors 373 632 1237 19 2.40

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 38.58%. Given Lucira Health’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lucira Health and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million -$64.83 million -0.01 Lucira Health Competitors $472.03 million $10.25 million -53.53

Lucira Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lucira Health Competitors -802.63% -114.55% -27.76%

Summary

Lucira Health beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

