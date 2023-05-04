MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.38 million. MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52-0.56 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.89.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 736,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,767. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $437,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,984.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,984.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.