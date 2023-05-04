Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. Citigroup boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $54.99. 573,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,474. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761,361 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after buying an additional 396,682 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 298,162 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after buying an additional 269,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

